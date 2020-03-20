Global Aircraft Leasing Market research report is an in-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Chart, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market region wise. The Research report presents a complete valuation of the Market and contains a forthcoming trend, current growth factors, attentive views, facts, and industry – validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Aircraft Leasing Forecast till 2025.

Global Aircraft Leasing Market to reach USD 68,321.4 billion by 2025.



Global Aircraft Leasing Market valued approximately USD 44,879 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.78% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global aircraft leasing market are risings investment in aircraft leasing, surging number of organization opting for leasing of aircrafts, increase in the number of air passengers coupled with increase in volume of freight and advancement in aircraft and airport infrastructure in less developed countries. Additionally, Strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors helps in boosting the growth of the market.

The major restraining factor are escalating prices of crude oil, diminishing rates of leasing commercial aircrafts and volatility of fuel prices of global aircraft leasing market. Aircraft leasing refers to the leasing of aircraft operators to increase the capacity and operate the aircraft without bearing the financial burden of buying the aircraft. There are two types of commercial aircraft leasing; short term leasing which is also known as wet leasing and long term leasing which is also known as dry leasing. The aerospace industry either uses short-term leasing or long-term leasing or a combination of both. The major benefits of aircraft lease are eliminate the risk of owning a superseded asset, tax advantages allowances that many countries offer and it is an alternative to purchasing aircrafts that may provide advantages to companies in terms of cost effectiveness.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

AerCap

• Air Lease Corporation

• BOC Aviation

• GECAS

• BBAM

• CIT Commercial Air

• Aviation Capital Group

• Boeing Capital Corporation

• SAAB Aircraft Leasing

• International Lease Finance Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Aircraft Type:

§ Wide Body

§ Narrow Body

By Lease Type:

§ Dry leasing

§ Wet Leasing

Geographical Breakdown: Regional and country level analysis covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Aircraft Leasing industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Aircraft Leasing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Aircraft Leasing based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Aircraft Leasing Market.

