Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IoT Device Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Device Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Private Deployment Model

Public Deployment Model

Segmentation by application:

Connected Health

Networked Logistics

Intelligent Public Utilities

Intelligent Manufacturing

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ADVANTECH

AERIS

AMPLIA SOLUCIONES

CUMULOCITY

ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES

MICROSOFT

ORACLE

PTC INCORPORATION

SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS

WIND RIVER

XIVELY

ZENTRI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Device Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IoT Device Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Device Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Device Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Device Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global IoT Device Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 IoT Device Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 IoT Device Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Private Deployment Model

2.2.2 Public Deployment Model

2.2.3 Hybrid Deployment Model

2.3 IoT Device Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 IoT Device Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Connected Health

2.4.2 Networked Logistics

2.4.3 Intelligent Public Utilities

2.4.4 Intelligent Manufacturing

2.4.5 Other

2.5 IoT Device Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global IoT Device Management by Players

3.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global IoT Device Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 IoT Device Management by Regions

4.1 IoT Device Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe IoT Device Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Device Management by Countries

7.2 Europe IoT Device Management Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe IoT Device Management Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global IoT Device Management Market Forecast

10.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Type

10.8 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ADVANTECH

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.1.3 ADVANTECH IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ADVANTECH News

11.2 AERIS

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.2.3 AERIS IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AERIS News

11.3 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.3.3 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES News

11.4 CUMULOCITY

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.4.3 CUMULOCITY IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 CUMULOCITY News

11.5 ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.5.3 ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS News

11.6 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.6.3 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES News

11.7 MICROSOFT

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.7.3 MICROSOFT IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 MICROSOFT News

11.8 ORACLE

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.8.3 ORACLE IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 ORACLE News

11.9 PTC INCORPORATION

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.9.3 PTC INCORPORATION IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 PTC INCORPORATION News

11.10 SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered

11.10.3 SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE News

11.11 TELIT COMMUNICATIONS

11.12 WIND RIVER

11.13 XIVELY

11.14 ZENTRI

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

