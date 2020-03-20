Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Blockchain Supply Chain Finance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Debt Financing

Equity Financing

Segmentation by application:

Traditional Enterprise

Financial Institution

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Tecent

Chain

Coinbase

Ripple

Baidu

Alibaba

Libra

Chained Finance

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size 2018-2023

2.1.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Debt Financing

2.2.2 Equity Financing

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Traditional Enterprise

2.4.2 Financial Institution

2.5 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

3 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Blockchain Supply Chain Finance

3.2 Key Players Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry

3.5 Key Players Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

4 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance by Regions

4.1 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Finance by Countries

7.2 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers and Impact

8.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

8.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

8.2 Market Challenges and Impact

8.3 Market Trends

8.4 Market Ecosystem and Roles

9 Key Investors in Blockchain Supply Chain Finance

9.1 Company A

9.1.1 Company A Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description

9.1.3 Companies Invested by Company A

9.1.4 Company A Key Development and Market Layout

9.2 Company B

9.2.1 Company B Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description

9.2.3 Companies Invested by Company B

9.2.4 Company B Key Development and Market Layout

9.3 Company C

9.3.1 Company C Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description

9.3.3 Companies Invested by Company C

9.3.4 Company C Key Development and Market Layout

9.4 Company D

9.4.1 Company D Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description

9.4.3 Companies Invested by Company D

9.4.4 Company D Key Development and Market Layout

…

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Tecent

10.1.1 Company Details

10.1.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.1.3 Tecent Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Tecent News

10.2 Chain

10.2.1 Company Details

10.2.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.2.3 Chain Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Chain News

10.3 Coinbase

10.3.1 Company Details

10.3.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.3.3 Coinbase Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Coinbase News

10.4 Ripple

10.4.1 Company Details

10.4.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.4.3 Ripple Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.4.4 Main Business Overview

10.4.5 Ripple News

10.5 Baidu

10.5.1 Company Details

10.5.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.5.3 Baidu Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.5.4 Main Business Overview

10.5.5 Baidu News

10.6 Alibaba

10.6.1 Company Details

10.6.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.6.3 Alibaba Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.6.4 Main Business Overview

10.6.5 Alibaba News

10.7 Libra

10.7.1 Company Details

10.7.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.7.3 Libra Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.7.4 Main Business Overview

10.7.5 Libra News

10.8 Chained Finance

10.8.1 Company Details

10.8.2 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

10.8.3 Chained Finance Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size

10.8.4 Main Business Overview

10.8.5 Chained Finance News

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

