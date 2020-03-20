Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Car Insurance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Car Insurance market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Car Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Accidental Damages Insurance

Theft Insurance

Others

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Cars

Private Cars

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

AXA

Allstate Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz

AIG

Generali

State Farm Insurance

Munich Reinsurance

Metlife

Nippon Life Insurance

Ping An

PICC

China Life Insurance

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Car Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Car Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Car Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Car Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Car Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Car Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Car Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Accidental Damages Insurance

2.2.2 Theft Insurance

2.2.3 Fire Insurance

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Car Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Car Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Car Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Cars

2.4.2 Private Cars

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Car Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Car Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Car Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Car Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Car Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Car Insurance by Regions

4.1 Car Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Car Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Car Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Car Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Car Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Car Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Car Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Car Insurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Car Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Car Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Car Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Car Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Car Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Car Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Car Insurance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Car Insurance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Car Insurance Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AXA

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 AXA Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AXA News

11.2 Allstate Insurance

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Allstate Insurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Allstate Insurance News

11.3 Berkshire Hathaway

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway News

11.4 Allianz

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Allianz Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Allianz News

11.5 AIG

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 AIG Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 AIG News

11.6 Generali

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 Generali Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Generali News

11.7 State Farm Insurance

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 State Farm Insurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 State Farm Insurance News

11.8 Munich Reinsurance

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 Munich Reinsurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Munich Reinsurance News

11.9 Metlife

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 Metlife Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Metlife News

11.10 Nippon Life Insurance

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Car Insurance Product Offered

11.10.3 Nippon Life Insurance Car Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Nippon Life Insurance News

11.11 Ping An

11.12 PICC

11.13 China Life Insurance

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

