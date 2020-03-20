The Luxury Plumbing Fixtures market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Luxury Plumbing Fixtures.

This report presents the worldwide Luxury Plumbing Fixtures market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kohler

Moen

Bradley Corporation

GROHE

Little Giant

American Standard

Sterling Faucet Company

Delta

Toto Ltd.

Gerber

Water Matrix

Aquabrass

Natphil Inc.

The Noble Co.

Matco-Norca

Rada Mechanical Products Ltd

Falcon Waterfree Technologies

Dahl Brothers (Canada) Ltd

Fiberez Bathware

Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Breakdown Data by Type

Bathroom Fixtures

Kitchen Fixtures

Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Breakdown Data by Application

Household

Commercial

Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Luxury Plumbing Fixtures manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Plumbing Fixtures :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Luxury Plumbing Fixtures market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bathroom Fixtures

1.4.3 Kitchen Fixtures

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Size

2.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production 2013-2025

2.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market

2.4 Key Trends for Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Regions

4.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production

4.2.2 United States Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production

4.4.2 China Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production

4.5.2 Japan Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Type

6.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue by Type

6.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kohler

8.1.1 Kohler Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Kohler Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Kohler Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.1.5 Kohler Recent Development

8.2 Moen

8.2.1 Moen Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Moen Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Moen Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.2.5 Moen Recent Development

8.3 Bradley Corporation

8.3.1 Bradley Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Bradley Corporation Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Bradley Corporation Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.3.5 Bradley Corporation Recent Development

8.4 GROHE

8.4.1 GROHE Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 GROHE Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 GROHE Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.4.5 GROHE Recent Development

8.5 Little Giant

8.5.1 Little Giant Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Little Giant Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Little Giant Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.5.5 Little Giant Recent Development

8.6 American Standard

8.6.1 American Standard Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 American Standard Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 American Standard Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.6.5 American Standard Recent Development

8.7 Sterling Faucet Company

8.7.1 Sterling Faucet Company Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Sterling Faucet Company Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Sterling Faucet Company Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.7.5 Sterling Faucet Company Recent Development

8.8 Delta

8.8.1 Delta Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Delta Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Delta Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.8.5 Delta Recent Development

8.9 Toto Ltd.

8.9.1 Toto Ltd. Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Toto Ltd. Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Toto Ltd. Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.9.5 Toto Ltd. Recent Development

8.10 Gerber

8.10.1 Gerber Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Gerber Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Gerber Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description

8.10.5 Gerber Recent Development

8.11 Water Matrix

8.12 Aquabrass

8.13 Natphil Inc.

8.14 The Noble Co.

8.15 Matco-Norca

8.16 Rada Mechanical Products Ltd

8.17 Falcon Waterfree Technologies

8.18 Dahl Brothers (Canada) Ltd

8.19 Fiberez Bathware

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Sales Channels

11.2.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Distributors

11.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

