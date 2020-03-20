Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Knowledge Process Outsourcing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
Knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) describes the outsourcing of core information-related business activities which are competitively important or form an integral part of a company\\\’s value chain. KPO requires advanced analytical and technical skills as well as a high degree of specialist expertise.
KPO services include all kinds of research and information gathering, e.g. intellectual property research for patent applications; equity research, business and market research, legal and medical services; training, consultancy, and research and development in fields such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; and animation and design, etc.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Knowledge Process Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Analytics & Market Research
Engineering & Design
Legal Process Outsourcing
Publishing Outsourcing
Research & Development Outsourcing
Others
Segmentation by application:
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Retail
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Accenture
Genpact
HCL Technologies
ExlService
McKinsey & Company
Moody’s Corporation
Mphasis
Pangea3
R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company
Wipro
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Knowledge Process Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Knowledge Process Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Knowledge Process Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Knowledge Process Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
