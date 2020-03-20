Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Contact Center will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise\’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

The creation of the multi-media contact center reflects the confluence of exciting changes in technology and new developments in customer service thinking. The massive rise and appeal of the Internet have given birth to many new ways for customers to contact the companies they deal with. E-mail, text chat and a host of newer technologies give us more chances to engage in a dialogue with any company we choose in a matter of seconds.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the EMEA recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market for Contact Center is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contact Center market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

24 hours

online severice

Segmentation by application:

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Teleperformance

Convergys (Stream)

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Transcom

Atento

Arvato

West Corporation

Acticall (Sitel)

TeleTech Holdings Inc.

Comdata Group

Serco

Concentrix

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contact Center market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Contact Center market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contact Center players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contact Center with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contact Center submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

