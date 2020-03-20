This report focuses on the global Business Performance Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Performance Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Business Performance Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Deltek
Appfluence
Silvon Software
IBM
FloQast
Phocas Software
Scientrix
Performance Solutions Technology
SAP
KPI Fire
Scopi
NetEkspert
DealCloud
Kitonik s.r.o.
Aviso
Abbott Informatics
Benchmark Consulting
Capri Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Performance Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Performance Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Performance Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size
2.2 Business Performance Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Business Performance Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Business Performance Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Business Performance Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Business Performance Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Deltek
12.1.1 Deltek Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Deltek Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Deltek Recent Development
12.2 Appfluence
12.2.1 Appfluence Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Appfluence Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Appfluence Recent Development
12.3 Silvon Software
12.3.1 Silvon Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Silvon Software Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Silvon Software Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 FloQast
12.5.1 FloQast Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 FloQast Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 FloQast Recent Development
12.6 Phocas Software
12.6.1 Phocas Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Phocas Software Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Phocas Software Recent Development
12.7 Scientrix
12.7.1 Scientrix Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Scientrix Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Scientrix Recent Development
12.8 Performance Solutions Technology
12.8.1 Performance Solutions Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Performance Solutions Technology Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Performance Solutions Technology Recent Development
12.9 SAP
12.9.1 SAP Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 SAP Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SAP Recent Development
12.10 KPI Fire
12.10.1 KPI Fire Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 KPI Fire Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 KPI Fire Recent Development
12.11 Scopi
12.12 NetEkspert
12.13 DealCloud
12.14 Kitonik s.r.o.
12.15 Aviso
12.16 Abbott Informatics
12.17 Benchmark Consulting
12.18 Capri Software
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
