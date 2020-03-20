Table of Contents in this Report-
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Meeting the changing needs of existing and future HNWs is key
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. DEMOGRAPHICS
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Targeting HNW entrepreneurs would be beneficial to UK wealth managers
2.2.1. The young female cohort are a growing market
2.2.2. HNW wealth is predominantly sourced through earned income
2.3. The financial services industry is the leading HNW wealth generator
3. HNW EXPATS
3.1. UK HNW expats are below the European average
3.1.1. Expats make up 12.4% of the local HNW market, which is low compared to other European countries
3.1.2. HNW expats from the US represent an attractive segment
3.1.3. Better lifestyle conditions and tax efficiencies are the largest drivers of expatriation
4. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCES
4.1. Better returns through advisors drives demand for professional wealth management
4.1.1. Relationship building with clients is key in times of uncertainty
4.1.2. UK HNW investors spread their wealth across 4.1 wealth managers
4.1.3. The largest proportion of HNW wealth is currently kept in discretionary mandates
4.1.4. Introducing automated services is becoming a must
4.2. Demand for advisory and automated investment services are the only avenues expected to increase in the future
4.2.1. UK HNW individuals will be more keen to have the final say on investment decisions
4.2.2. Automated investment platforms will further cement themselves in the UK wealth market
5. HNW ASSET ALLOCATION
5.1. UK HNW investors continue to look for capital appreciation opportunities in the equity space
5.1.1. Equities dominate the typical HNW portfolio
5.1.2. Funds are more popular than direct investments for equities and bonds
5.1.3. Equity and alternative investments are expected to see the largest increase in demand over the next year
5.1.4. The majority of investments are driven by capital appreciation opportunities or asset diversification benefits
6. OFFSHORE INVESTMENT DRIVERS AND MOTIVATORS
6.1. HNW offshore holdings are slightly above the European average
6.1.1. 37% of UK HNW wealth is booked abroad
6.1.2. The US and UK Crown dependencies are popular among HNWs who offshore wealth
7. HNW PRODUCT AND SERVICE DEMAND
7.1. HNW investors show strong demand for all planning services
7.1.1. Financial, inheritance, and pension planning services are sought after
7.1.2. Long-term thinking is influencing demand for lending services
8. APPENDIX
8.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
8.2. Definitions
8.2.1. Affluent
8.2.2. HNW
8.2.3. Liquid assets
8.3. Methodology
8.3.1. Demographic data from GlobalDatas WealthInsight
8.3.2. GlobalDatas 2019 Global Wealth Managers Survey
8.3.3. Level of agreement calculation
8.3.4. Service level of demand score
8.3.5. Forecast level of demand calculation
8.4. Secondary sources
8.5. Further reading
