While pre-5G, pre-standards deployments have defined the 5G era thus far, significant hardening of standards related to both radio and core innovations took place in 2018. Building a 5G core will be crucial to enabling 5G-related features such as network slicing, but the Service-Based Architecture (SBA) represents a radical change in network design. The reference architecture for SBA is well-defined but the transition will be rocky.

– The 5G Radio Access Network: Newly developed 5G RAN standards with insights to market requirement behind 5G RAN deployment and explanation to available and emerging 5G RAN technologies. Inclusive of competitive study of incumbent as well as relatively new players or challengers operating in this segment.

– The 5G Core: Review of newly developed 5G core standards with insights to market requirement behind 5G core deployment and explanation to available and emerging 5G core technologies. It also provides competitive study of incumbent as well as relatively new players or challengers operating in this segment which is further sub-segmented into IP services infrastructure and evolved packet core.

– The 5G Transport Network: Importance of a programmable IP and optical transport network in order to achieve 5G’s potential in terms of latency, reliability, and cost effectiveness.

– Key Recommendations: Key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for operators and vendors in 5G market.

