Glycoproteins refer to oligosaccharide containing proteins and are known to be most common in post-translational modification in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes. The carbohydrate is added to the protein in a post-translational or co-translational modification. These proteins play an important role in cellular functions such as cell-cell recognition, cell adhesion, immune factors and others.

Major factors responsible for driving market growth include, high consumption of glycoprotein in international market, improving healthcare sector in developing nations and others. The market is likely to have growth opportunities due to consistent technological development and increasing number of products launched in the market.

The global glycoprotein market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on the type the market is classified as N-linkage, O-linkage, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global glycoprotein market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The glycoprotein market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting glycoprotein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the glycoprotein market in these regions.

