Inflammatory markers are used in the diagnosis of various conditions, including cancer and other chronic indications. The most commonly used inflammation marker is C-reactive protein. These help in the early detection of active systemic inflammation. Inflammatory markers are widely used in the diagnosis of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune disorders are major factors responsible for the increasing demand for inflammatory markers market. Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. As per the WHO, in 2018, approximately 9.6 million deaths happened due to cancer. Other factors, such as an increasing number of hospitals and research laboratories, government initiatives are contributing to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness in emerging regions may restrain the growth of the global inflammatory markers market.

The global inflammatory marker market is segmented on the basis of product type, indications and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into interlukin, C reactive protein, lepitine, tumor necrosis factor, cellular adhesion molecule and others. Based on indications, the market is segmented as tumors, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other applications. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics, and research laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global inflammatory marker market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The inflammatory marker market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting inflammatory marker market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the inflammatory marker market in these regions.

The report covers key developments in the inflammatory marker market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from inflammatory marker market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for inflammatory marker market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the inflammatory marker market.

The report also includes the profiles of key inflammatory marker market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

