Leukemia are a heterogeneous group of cancers affecting the bone marrow and White Blood Cells (WBC). Leukemia is characterized by the rapid increase of abnormal blood cells growth or blasts, resulting in a decrease in the numbers of healthy, normal fully modified blood cells, leading to the typical symptoms of bleeding, anemia, and high risk of infection. Leukemia can grow along either the myeloid or lymphoid stem cell lines, it depends on the effect of genetic and epigenetic mutations on the progression of pluripotent stem cells to the various lines of mature cells which then pass into the blood. The effected line, combined with the rate of action and growth of disease reflects the four types of leukemias- Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), chronic lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AML: Acute Myeloid Leukemia, is a serious condition, it’s the most common leukemia suffered by adult people. According to a report from American Cancer Society, the average age for first diagnostic for AML is 64. With few days without treatment, AML develops fast, in duration of few weeks, the patient becomes severely ill. Due to its fast onset and acuteness in nature, there is no staging system for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).The treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) has changed in last 4 decades.

The drug approval process is difficult in AML, (many drugs have not been approved by USFDA, for instance Laromustine, Dacogen and Tipitarnib) efforts have been made to introduce new therapies in the AML market.

Primary drivers boosting the growth of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market are minimal but increased prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), increased drug approval rate for AML, classification of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as an orphan disease. Over the forecast period, population of people over 65 year is anticipated to increase, which is another key driver for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market.

However, lack of targeted therapies in current acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics landscape, the drug difficult approval process in AML can hinder the growth of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market, but this restraint has opened an opportunity for key players to innovate acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market.

The global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented on the basic of disease subtype, treatment type, end user and region.

Based on the disease subtype, the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Undifferentiated acute myeloblastic

Acute myeloblastic leukemia with minimal maturation

Acute myeloblastic leukemia with maturation

Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL)

Acute myelomonocytic leukemia

Acute myelomonocytic leukemia with eosinophilia

Acute monocytic leukemia

Acute erythroid leukemia

Acute megakaryoblastic leukemia

Based on treatment type, the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Targeted Therapy

Others

Based on end user, the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Hospital

Retails Drug Stores

Ambulatory Care Centers

Oncology Centers

Clinics

The global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is anticipated to show lucrative growth owing to increased investment in innovative technologies by key players. Players in this market using various strategies to fuel their global footprint and to gain a competitive edge. Product pipelines, new product launches, agreements and collaborations, acquisitions, mergers and clinical trials are some key strategies applied from global players in recent years are anticipated to give a robust hike to the market in the forecast period.

Geographically, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to be major contributor to this market accounting maximum percent of share in AML therapeutics market followed by Europe. Slow but constant growth in prevalence for AML in North America is anticipated to fuel the growth in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market. In Asia pacific region, China and India are anticipated to show high growth in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market due to new developments in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The players in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market include;

Ambit Biosciences Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Cephalon Inc.

Clavis Pharma ASA

Eisai Co. Ltd

Genzyme Corporation

and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc

CTI Biopharma Corp etc.

