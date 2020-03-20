Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious disease of avian species especially poultry caused by avian Paramyxovirus type 1 (APMV-1). The virus survives for long periods at ambient temperature, especially in faeces and can persist in houses for up to 12 months. However it is quite sensitive to fumigants, disinfectants, and sunlight. It was first identified in 1926 in Newcastle-on-Tyne in England and later found in the United States in 1944. Newcastle Disease is more prevalent in birds imported from Southeast Asia and Central America. In 1972, infected birds in an exotic aviary spread the infection to chickens on neighboring farms. Affected species by Newcastle Disease include turkeys, chickens, pigeons and ducks.

Newcastle Disease affects the respiratory, nervous, and digestive systems and symptoms are very variable depending on the strain of virus, species of bird, concurrent disease and preexisting immunity. The Newcastle disease has a significant economic impact on poultry production. According to some scholar, a study was conducted on Newcastle disease (DM) diagnosed in local chickens at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria between January 1978 and December 1997 Of the 280 cases, the incidence of ND was higher in the dry season with 183 cases (68.4%) than in the rainy season with 97 cases (34.6%). 100) this is expected to register a significant growth of the Newcastle Disease Treatment market over a forecast period.

External partnerships and strategic collaborations between companies and academia are expected to drive R&D and revenue growth of the Newcastle Disease Treatment market. Rebounding of economic prosperity in developed markets leading to increasing demand for processed healthy meat products, this fuels the demand for effective vaccination of livestock, especially in major animal farming and meat producing nations such as India, Brazil, U.S., and Australia which propel the growth of the Newcastle Disease Treatment market.

Newcastle Disease Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Newcastle Disease Treatment market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. Advancements in biotechnology and veterinary science in developed economies which anticipated to boost the growth of the Newcastle Disease Treatment market. Increase in government funding to the global eradication of disease rinderpest and increase in foodborne and zoonotic diseases also expected to drives the Newcastle Disease Treatment market over a forecast period. On the contrary, large gaps in understanding the epidemiology pattern of Newcastle Disease due to variations in disease patterns for endemic countries and pitfalls in identifying and understanding antigen/ immunogenic structures may hamper the growth of the Newcastle Disease Treatment market.

Newcastle Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global market for Newcastle Disease Treatment is segmented on the basis of Diagnosis, end user, and geography:

based on the Diagnosis, the Newcastle Disease Treatment market is segmented into the following: Enzyme Linked Immunosorbant Assay (ELISA) PCR Sequence Technology

based on the Distribution Channel, the Newcastle Disease Treatment market is segmented into the following: Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Research Institutes Retail Pharmacies and Others

based on the Vaccines , the Newcastle Disease Treatment market is segmented into the following: Live Attenuated Vaccine Inactivated Vaccine Conjugated Vaccine



Newcastle Disease Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Newcastle Disease Treatment market, it has been segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global Newcastle Disease Treatment market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the increasing initiatives by government to ensure food security and awareness regarding mass vaccination programs that would create sustainable demand for vaccines for national stockpiles.

The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the Newcastle Disease Treatment market followed by North America. The APAC has become the lucrative market for Newcastle Disease Treatment and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities and government initiatives to invest in veterinary vaccines for both livestock and companion animals. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the Newcastle Disease Treatment market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period owing to improve access to healthcare facilities.

Newcastle Disease Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Indovax

Zoetis

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co

Ceva.

