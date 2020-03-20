Market Overview

The Infection Surveillance Solutions market was valued at USD 372.18 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 712.27 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.50% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Hospital-associated infections in a clinical setting, such as surgical site infections, urinary tract infection, etc have prompted healthcare professionals to adopt infection surveillance systems to identify possible healthcare-associated infections in the duration of patient stay in hospitals.

– Lack of sanitation, non-adherence to prescribed medication and increasing trend of self-medication has resulted in antibiotic resistance by bacteria. There is an urgent requirement of a surveillance system to keep in check the proliferation of hospital-acquired infection and mortality associated with dreadful diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, Ebola, malaria, etc.

– Moreover, increased capacity of IT systems to perform analytic processing coupled with technological advancements in IT systems is aiding in developing analytical and infection surveillance solutions for application in the healthcare industry. These solutions include the usage of algorithms with electronic medical records, specialized data mining software, and fully automated HAI surveillance by employing clinical support based knowledge that helps in the identification of certain clinical terms.

– However, the high cost of the software and dearth of proper knowledge, impede market growth during the forecasted period.

Scope of the Report

The demand for infection surveillance has been on the rise as the need to curb hospital-acquired infections and other epidemics is intensifying. Infection surveillance solutions are designed to continuously monitor and interpret data related to health in order to ensure accurate implementation of preventive measures. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include an increase in the incidence of HAIs, growth in the number of surgeries coupled with government protocols for the prevention of HAIs are creating a huge market opportunity for infection surveillance solutions market.

Key Market Trends

Initiative to Curb Health Care-Associated Infection to Drive the Market Growth

– The healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are infections that patients get while receiving treatment for medical or surgical conditions, and many HAIs are preventable. Common types of HAIs include catheter-associated urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, pneumonia, influenza, etc.

– Therefore, hospitals and other healthcare centers are turning to software analytical tools for solutions. Infection surveillance analytics help organize and interpret health data by investigating the various parameters, and incorporation those for the implementation and estimation of public health practice to control the frequency of associated healthcare infections.

– Such extent of usability of the solutions and enabling the next level of the healthcare ecosystem is expected to remain a significant driver to prompt the governments to adopt such solutions. Moreover, the National Action Plan to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections was released by the United States to eliminate the HAIs. It includes a chapter on increasing influenza and pneumonia. coverage of health care personnel. Additionally, organizations like NIH is increasing its funding to curb the common HAIs such as influenza and pneumonia. Thus, to support this initiative infection surveillance solutions will be very useful.

– Therefore, the above factors are providing the impetus to the vendors in the market to extend the reach in the new market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is one of the largest markets for medical technology research industries, globally. The huge market in the region is mainly due to growing R&D activities in the medical sciences. Particularly in the United States of America Health and Human Services (HHS), which is governed by the cabinet-level department of the US federal government is very liberal in funding and maintaining the technological research in medical sciences.

– Studies also stated that in the US, 1 out of every 25 hospitalized patients suffers from HAI. As many of these infections occur in the intensive care unit (ICU), hospitals are facing struggles in reducing the infection rate. Due to these issues, the US Department of Health and Human Services made it a priority and made it as a national reduction of HAIs with the objective of building a safer, more inexpensive healthcare system, for all Americans.

– Moreover, in the US, increasing healthcare costs are prompting the individual hospitals to move, or merge with independent healthcare groups to form larger healthcare systems that can broaden their service reach, leverage economies of scale and also can withstand rising regulatory pressures from the recent government.

– These dynamics are influencing the growth of the technological advances in the hospital, which in turn, boost the infection surveillance solutions market.

Competitive Landscape

The infection surveillance solutions market is competitive in nature due to the presence of many major players. Some of the players are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, VigiLanz Corporation, etc.

– May 2019 – RL Solutions acquired iContracts. Involved in contract was policy, and revenue management, along with the iContracts’ comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions helping the healthcare firms to manage risk and compliance, and also life sciences organizations to navigate complex revenue management processes.

– July 2018 – RL Solutions and Datix Limited, prominent players in healthcare quality and patient safety software, collaborated to form a global leader in patient safety, quality, and infection prevention.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Stringent Government Policies for Preventing Hospital Associated Infections

4.3.2 Rise in the Number of Surgeries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare Tools

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT & INDUSTRY POLICY

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Offering

6.1.1 Software

6.1.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.1.2 Cloud

6.1.2 Service

6.1.2.1 Maintenance and Support

6.1.2.2 Consultation and Training

6.1.2.3 Implementation Service

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Hospitals

6.2.2 Long-term Care Facilities

6.2.3 Other End Users

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cerner Corporation

7.1.2 Epic Systems Corporation

7.1.3 VigiLanz Corporation

7.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.1.5 Premier Inc.

7.1.6 DEB Group Ltd

7.1.7 RL Solutions

7.1.8 Baxter International Inc. (ICNet International)

7.1.9 Gojo Industries Inc.

7.1.10 IBM Corporation (Truven Health Analytics)

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

