The Global Insurance Telematics Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Telematics insurance usually works by setting up in the vehicle a device, termed usually as a Black Box, which records different metrics of the latter, such as speed, distance, and the type of road one travels. This device also monitors the braking pattern and driving style, which is utilized by insurance companies to compute the premium accordingly. Insurance telematics poses the potential to alter the current scenario of motor insurance and positively impact claims, risk selection, and fraud detection. As of now, the industry is still at a nascent stage of development, and various studies are being conducted by researchers to explore the broadening of its usage across the world.

– The key drivers supporting the initiative for insurance telematics are decreasing the cost of development and technology, altering consumer behavior, and stringent government regulations. The demand for telematics varies across the world, owing to which the industry players are performing pilot projects to understand customer behavior.

– For instance, in the United States, consumers prefer usage-based insurance (UBI) snapshot program, whereas, in the United Kingdom, there are only 2-3% of motor insurance telematics policies. The introduction of insurance telematics has several advantages to the insurer, as well as consumers, which are expected to fuel market growth.

– For consumers, it will promote safe driving, resulting in the mitigation of accident severity and frequency. For the insurers, the claim-handling cost will be reduced by 55%, which is likely to drive market growth over the forecast period.

In the taxonomy of the Internet of Things, telematics is a technology comprised in the topic family of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication mechanisms. Telematics denotes a bidirectional exchange between endpoints for sensing or computing feedback or control and is an accepted terminology for all technologies related to communication for a motor vehicle, from Google’s self-driving vehicles to aftermarket location-reporting devices.

Key Market Trends

Insurance Telematics Cloud Deployment Enables Better Data and Device Management

– The rising incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) into passenger and commercial vehicles is propelling the utilization of cloud services in insurance telematics. Cloud enables the tapping of various data related to the device on the go. For instance, a parent can monitor their children’s driving behavior. Furthermore, cloud services can be connected through third-party applications, enabling enhanced customer experience, which is propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

– Additionally, it empowers live sharing of data with the concerned person, which is likely to boost the segment’s growth. Incorporating cloud through insurance telematics also offers insights and risks associated with the driver’s driving style, which helps in keeping track of the car’s running activity.

– In addition, it reduces the extra cost related to data storage, which compared to on-premise, which is expected to fuel the adoption of cloud-based service, thereby propelling the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

Europe Enjoys a Dominant Position in Insurance Telematics Market

– The European insurance telematics market is largely dominated by hardwired aftermarket black boxes while self-install OBD devices represent the vast majority of the active policies in North America. Several major US insurers have however recently shifted to solutions based on smartphones.

– The Italian insurers UnipolSai and Generali together accounted for around 50 percent of the telematics-enabled policies in Europe. Insurers with strong adoption of telematics-enabled policies in the UK moreover include Admiral Group, Insure, The Box and Direct Line. Several insurers in the rest of Europe have also shown a substantial uptake of telematics in 2016-2017.

– Consumer engagement is now the focus of most insurance telematics programs and will continue to be an important topic in the near term in Europe. The European insurance telematics market is still controlled and dominated by insurers in Italy and the UK, with an estimated 4.3 million and 540,000 policies respectively. Uptake on all other markets are considerably lesser, with between 50,000 and 100,000 policies in Spain, Austria and France, and between 10,000 to 20,000 policies in Benelux, Switzerland, Scandinavia, and Germany.

Competitive Landscape

The insurance telematics market consists of several major players. In terms of market share, almost none of the market players currently have significant dominance in the market. The major players with the prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries to stay on the top. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on insurance telematics market technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

– May 2019 – Trimble announced that it has integrated its TMW.Suite transportation management solution with SaferWatch software, an online solution from Truckstop.com that provides carrier information and compliance monitoring. Now, TMW.Suite customers have the capability to more effectively manage sourcing and onboarding of carriers with automated carrier selection rules, on-demand certificates of insurance, CSA-e percentile scores and other key data points to ensure users work with qualified carriers. TMW.Suite is one of Trimble’s transportation management system (TMS) solutions, which enable transportation and logistics providers to better manage nearly every aspect of their business.

