Visual effects are the process of generating imagery or manipulation outside the context of a live action shot in movie making. The visual effects involve the integration of live action footage and computer-generated imagery to create environments, inanimate objects, animals, and others. The need for visual effects in the film making, gaming, and advertisement is boosting the demand for the visual effects market. Nowadays, visual effects (VFX) are the most advanced technology used in movies to give the scene a more realistic look. Hence, increasing the use of VFX in the making of movies, which propels the growth of the visual effects market.

The report aims to provide an overview visual effects market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, application, and geography. The global visual effects market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading visual effects market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the visual effects market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report: Autodesk Inc., Cinesite VFX Ltd., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Framestore Ltd., NaturalPoint, Inc., DBA OptiTrack, Red Giant LLC, Rodeo FX, Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Video Copilot and Final Image Inc., Vision Effects, Inc.

Visual effects are used in making movies, advertisements, games, and television shows. The increased use of laptops, smartphones, tablets, and televisions has resulted in the popularity of visual effects among the consumers, which boosts the growth of the visual effects market. Increasing demand for VFX in the media and entertainment industry is also propelling the growth of the market. Increasing the spending on visual effects by the film industry, growing demand for the high-quality video content, and increase the visual effects applications are expected to drive the growth of the visual effects markets.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global visual effects market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, hardware, services. On the basis of type the market is segmented as simulation FX, animation, modelling, matte painting, compositing, motion capture, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as movies, television, gaming, and advertisements.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global visual effects market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The visual effects market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting visual effects market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the visual effects market in these regions.

