Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) is user provisioning and access management solution, which ensures every physical identity across an organization has the right access to the right areas at the right time. As on nowadays, organizations want to maintain authenticity, smooth data sharing, and to avoid fraud and unauthorized access in their systems and this demands is giving rise to the Physical Identity and Access Management Market.

Rising need for Physical identification, authentication, and access management is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for Physical Identity and Access Management. Furthermore, increasing in order to safeguard the system from outside threats, such as unauthorized users then Increase in technology and product developments, compliance mandates from government, and management of massive on-site visitors and contractors are accelerating the importance of secure access throughout the organization, which in turn is expected will generate colossal demand of Physical Identity and Access Management market.

Leading Players In Physical Identity and Access Management Market:

1. AlertEnterprise

2. HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB

3. IDCUBE Identification Systems (P) Ltd.

4. Micro Focus

5. Access Security Corporation

6. Bitium, Inc.

7. Fischer International Identity, LLC.

8. IDaptive, LLC.

9. Identity Automation

10. OneLogin, Inc.

The “Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Physical Identity and Access Management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Physical Identity and Access Management market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Physical Identity and Access Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Physical Identity and Access Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

