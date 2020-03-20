Global Depth Sensing Market valued approximately USD 3.85 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.41% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are escalating usage of depth sensing technology in AR-VR gaming applications, flourishing smartphone market, rising requirement for security and surveillance systems and growing espousal of dual-camera smartphones. High initial capital expenditure in production price of each Depth Sensing module is a key restraint to overcome for the major manufacturers.

Global Depth Sensing Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Technology, and End-Use Industry. The Lens Module/Camera subsegment of Component segment is forecasted is expected to dominate in terms of market share while Time-of-Flight subsegment of Technology segment is forecasted to grow with highest CAGR throughout the period of 2018-2025. Whereas the Consumer Electronics subsegment will hold the substantially largest market share in the End-Use Industry segment of the market.

The regional analysis of Global Depth Sensing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share size. Moreover, owing to escalating demands from countries such as China, India, and Japan, this region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Some of the leading market players are PMD Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Infineon Technologies, Stereolabs, Creative Technology Ltd., Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Espros Photonics Corporation, BecomBluetechnix GmbH, Towerjazz, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, Occipital, Inc., Vrmagic Holding AG, Melexis, Aquifi, Lips Corporation, Nerian Vision Technologies, Primesense, Intel, Asustek Computer Inc., and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Illuminator

– Lens Module/Camera

– Sensor

– Others

By Type:

– Passive

– Active

By Technology:

– Structured Light

– Stereo Vision

– Time-of-Flight

By End-Use Industry:

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Building Automation

– Medical

– Others

