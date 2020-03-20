Functional Apparel Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Functional Apparel Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Functional Apparel .
This report studies the global market size of Functional Apparel , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Functional Apparel Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Functional Apparel history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Functional Apparel market, the following companies are covered:
companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.
The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Sportswear
- Outdoor Clothing
- Innerwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Footwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Socks
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Swimwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Conventional Fabric
- Polypropylene
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Wool
- Polyester
- Specialty Fabric
- Neoprene
- Spandex
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Water Resistant
- Anti-microbial
- Wicking
- Stain Resistant
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography
- North America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- China
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- India
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Japan
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Australia
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Middle East & Africa
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Brazil
- Peru
- Rest of South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Functional Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Functional Apparel , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Functional Apparel in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Functional Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Functional Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Functional Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Functional Apparel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.