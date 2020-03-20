Prefilled syringe is a single-dose packet of drugs to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer. These are predominantly used for treatment of chronic conditions that require long-term and self-administration of medication. Increasing protection and sterility concerns can be the factors for the increasing adoption of plastic syringes over traditional glass syringes. The prefilled syringes are one of the fastest growing choices for the unit dose delivery and has emerged as one of the most convenient way of drug delivery method in the recent years.

The prefilled syringes market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, reduced risk caused by using vials, ease to use, decreased risk of contamination, and elimination of dosing errors. The other factors that contribute to the growth of prefilled syringes market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices. The surge of biologics and bio similar in the pharmaceutical market, increasing launch of injectable drugs in prefilled forms offer huge growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

NIPRO, Ypsomed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Catalent, Inc, MedPro Group, Baxter, SCHOTT AG, Terumo Medical Corporation and West Pharmaceuticals.

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Prefilled Syringes Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Prefilled Syringes Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Prefilled Syringes Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Prefilled Syringes Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Prefilled Syringes Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

