Scope of UV Sensors Market: UV sensors, which convert light (photons) into electric current, are elements highly sensitive to the wavelength of light in the ultra-violet region. Ultra-violet light is classified as UV-A, UV-B and UV-C, depending on the wavelength and as the wavelengths become shorter more damage is caused to life forms. These sensors are used in industrial applications as light source monitors for equipment that sterilizes using UV-C with a short wavelength. Sensors used in our daily lives are primarily intended for detecting UV-A and UV-B ranges with longer wavelengths from UV light that is included in the sun’s rays.

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce UV Sensors mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and Japan, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in UV Sensors, Silicon Labs and LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. take the global sales market share of more than 45%, other key manufacturers include Solar Light Company, Davis Instruments, ST Microelectronics, Vernier, Panasonic, Vishay Semiconductor Opto, Apogee, Broadcom, GenUV, Skye Instruments Ltd, TRI-TRONICS, Adafruit etc. The production of UV Sensors increased from 1294 K Units in 2012 to 3110 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 24.51%. Global UV Sensors capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.90% in 2017.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Japan, and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

UV Sensors can be classified as three types, such as UVA Sensors and UVB Sensors. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 80.99% of the UV Sensors market is consumer electronics, 19.01% is Industry in 2016. From 2013 to 2015, we have witnessed the explosive growth in consumer electronics from 1129 K Units to 2323 K Units. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirementsthese industries will need more UV Sensors. So, UV Sensors has a huge market potential in the future.

With the awareness of UV protection and development of UV sensors, we tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global UV Sensors market is valued at 46 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 64 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UV Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of UV Sensors in each type, can be classified into:

UVA

UVB

UVC

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of UV Sensors in each application, can be classified into:

Consumer Electronics

Industry

UV Sensors Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

