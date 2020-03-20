Castor Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Castor Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Gokul Refoils and Solvent (GRSL), NK Proteins, Kisan Agro, Girnar Industries, Kanak Castor Products, BOM, Shivam Agro, Adya Oils & Chemicals (AOCL), Shivam Castor Products (SCPL), Thai Castor Oil (TCO Group), Itoh Oil Chemicals, Azevedo Industria, Hokoku Corporation, Tongliao Weiyu, Tianxing Group, Yellow River Oil, Guohua Oil, Qianjin Oil )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Castor market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisCastor, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Castor bean is the fruits of castor plants, the main use of them are producing castor oil which generally contains between 40% and 60% oil. At present India, China and Brazil are the main plant castor bean regions, especially India is the largest plant regions and production share of India is 70.02% in 2014.

Castor oil downstream is wide; the major fields are food industry, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and industry, etc. In recent years, food industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for food industry is expected to drive the demand for the castor market. China, India and South America are the main production regions for castor oil. China market is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of castor. Manufacturers from China also occupy high market share. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The global Castor market is valued at 1060 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2018-2025.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Castor in each type, can be classified into:

Commercial Castor Oil

Refined Castor Oil

Pale Pressed Refined Castor Oil

Others

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Castor in each application, can be classified into:

Food Industry

Industrial

Others

Castor Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

