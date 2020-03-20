This report evaluates “Global 3D Printing Technology Market” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis With advancements in technology and innovation in products, 3D printing technology has found applications in multiple areas, such as jet engines, advanced prosthetics implants, and even living tissue printing. The market is constantly being driven by technological developments, which ensure higher flexibility and faster designing. Manufacturers across different verticals have recognized the benefits offered by 3D printing such as faster production, easy accessibility, tangible design and product testing, unlimited shapes and geometry, and better quality. With help of 3D printing technology, material wastage on each product is reduced by manufacturers.



Governments across the world have started investing in R&D of 3D printing technology, which will have a positive impact on technology adoption. The Dutch government invested ~USD 150 million in 3D printing technology market for R&D. The 3D printing technology market, even after huge investments, has remained somewhat restricted due to high equipment costs of installing 3D printers on an industrial scale.

Some large companies like HP, Proto Labs, D Systems, etc., have entered the 3D-printing market, validating the space and boosting the overall market. These huge companies have brought in investment in research, trustworthiness, a large customer base, and marketing. The revenue for top 500 Fortune companies from 3D printing is irrelevant right now, as it is just 1% of their total revenue. But it will possibly stand for ~15-20% of the 3D printing market’s total revenue by 2023.

The segmentation of the Global 3D Printing Technology Market is based on technology. Technology is then further categorized into FDM, DMLS, Stereolithography, Inkjet printing, Electron beam melting, Laser metal deposition, Laminated object manufacturing, etc. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) has 19.52% share in this segment, which is the highest among all. FDM is a commonly used additive manufacturing technology for modeling, prototyping, and production. FDM is used for concept models and for building prototypes and functional parts. 3D printers, which use FDM technology for manufacturing components, create several layers by heating up thermoplastic materials into a semi-liquid form. Lack of skilled labor and cost of execution are hampering the global 3D printing technology Market.

Region Analysis:

Global 3D Printing Technology Market- Ecosystem

By Applications/End-Users: Logistics, Healthcare, Transportations, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others

North America holds the highest market share in 3D printing technology, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America has raised its investment for the development of innovative technologies and applications of 3D printing and this investment is in healthcare, electronics, defense & aerospace, and other applications. This will be driving the market in future.

In Japan, the 3D printing technology will reach a market size of US$32.7 Billion. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China has the potential to grow at 16.3% over the forecast years. Numerous macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape the development and growth of the demand patterns in emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

The major players operating in the Global 3D Printing Technology Market- Ecosystem are as follows:

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue Market Region

MTU Aero Engines AG Product Provider ~$530 million Aerospace Global

Stratasys Ltd. Product Provider ~$668.4 million Digital printing Global

Ultimaker B.V. Product Provider ~$70 million 3D printing company Global

3D Systems Corporation Product Provider ~$646.84 million 3D printing company Global

Protolabs Product Provider ~$445.6 million 3D printing company Global



