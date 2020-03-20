Isocyanates are chemicals that belong to highly reactive and low molecular weight chemical family. They are used extensively in the manufacture of rigid and flexible foams, fibers, coatings such as varnishes and paints. Spray-on polyurethane products that contain isocyanates are developed for a wide range of retail, commercial, and industrial uses to protect the wood, fiberglass, cement, steel, and aluminum, including protective coatings for truck beds, foundations, trailers, boats, and decks.

This market intelligence report on Isocyanate market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Isocyanate market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Chemtura Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman International Llc

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

A comprehensive view of the Isocyanate market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Isocyanate market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Isocyanate market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Isocyanate market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

The global isocyanate market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the global isocyanate market is divided into MDI, TDI, aliphatic isocyanate, and others. On the basis of application the market is bifurcated into rigid foams, flexible foams, paints and coatings, elastomers and binder, adhesives and sealants, and others.

