In 2017, the global Cloud Based ITSM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Freshdesk
Samanage
Serena Software
Cloudhealth Technologies
Landesk Software
Zoho Corporation
Sysaid Technologies
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operations & Performance Management
Service Portfolio Management
Configuration & Change Management
Dashboard Analysis & Management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Based ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Based ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Based ITSM are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Operations & Performance Management
1.4.3 Service Portfolio Management
1.4.4 Configuration & Change Management
1.4.5 Dashboard Analysis & Management
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Energy & Utilities
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Based ITSM Market Size
2.2 Cloud Based ITSM Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Based ITSM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Based ITSM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Based ITSM Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Based ITSM Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Based ITSM Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cloud Based ITSM Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Based ITSM Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Freshdesk
12.1.1 Freshdesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction
12.1.4 Freshdesk Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Freshdesk Recent Development
12.2 Samanage
12.2.1 Samanage Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction
12.2.4 Samanage Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Samanage Recent Development
12.3 Serena Software
12.3.1 Serena Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction
12.3.4 Serena Software Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Serena Software Recent Development
12.4 Cloudhealth Technologies
12.4.1 Cloudhealth Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction
12.4.4 Cloudhealth Technologies Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cloudhealth Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Landesk Software
12.5.1 Landesk Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction
12.5.4 Landesk Software Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Landesk Software Recent Development
12.6 Zoho Corporation
12.6.1 Zoho Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction
12.6.4 Zoho Corporation Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Zoho Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Sysaid Technologies
12.7.1 Sysaid Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Based ITSM Introduction
12.7.4 Sysaid Technologies Revenue in Cloud Based ITSM Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sysaid Technologies Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
