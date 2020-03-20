In 2017, the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

BGI International

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IBM

PerkinElmer

Illumina

Beckman Coulter Genomics

GATC Biotech Ag

Bina Technologies

DNASTAR

Genomatix Software

Partek Incorporated

Real Time Genomics

SoftGenetics LLC

BioTeam

Qiagen N.V

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Targeted Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharma Companies

Government Agencies

Academic and Research Organizations

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Targeted Sequencing

1.4.3 Exome Sequencing

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.5.3 Biopharma Companies

1.5.4 Government Agencies

1.5.5 Academic and Research Organizations

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size

2.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 BGI International

12.1.1 BGI International Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.1.4 BGI International Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 BGI International Recent Development

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 PerkinElmer

12.4.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.4.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

12.5 Illumina

12.5.1 Illumina Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Illumina Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Illumina Recent Development

12.6 Beckman Coulter Genomics

12.6.1 Beckman Coulter Genomics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Beckman Coulter Genomics Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Beckman Coulter Genomics Recent Development

12.7 GATC Biotech Ag

12.7.1 GATC Biotech Ag Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.7.4 GATC Biotech Ag Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 GATC Biotech Ag Recent Development

12.8 Bina Technologies

12.8.1 Bina Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Bina Technologies Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Bina Technologies Recent Development

12.9 DNASTAR

12.9.1 DNASTAR Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.9.4 DNASTAR Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 DNASTAR Recent Development

12.10 Genomatix Software

12.10.1 Genomatix Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Genomatix Software Revenue in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Genomatix Software Recent Development

12.11 Partek Incorporated

12.12 Real Time Genomics

12.13 SoftGenetics LLC

12.14 BioTeam

12.15 Qiagen N.V

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

