In 2017, the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Datix Limited

RiskMan International

Quantros

RL Solutions

MRM Group

The Patinet Safety Company

Verge Solutions

MidasPlus

Meditech Group

CCD Health Systems

Clarity Group

Prista Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Centers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Integrated Software

1.4.3 Standalone Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Long-Term Care Centers

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size

2.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players in China

7.3 China Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type

7.4 China Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players in India

10.3 India Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type

10.4 India Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Datix Limited

12.1.1 Datix Limited Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.1.4 Datix Limited Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Datix Limited Recent Development

12.2 RiskMan International

12.2.1 RiskMan International Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.2.4 RiskMan International Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 RiskMan International Recent Development

12.3 Quantros

12.3.1 Quantros Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.3.4 Quantros Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Quantros Recent Development

12.4 RL Solutions

12.4.1 RL Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.4.4 RL Solutions Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 RL Solutions Recent Development

12.5 MRM Group

12.5.1 MRM Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.5.4 MRM Group Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 MRM Group Recent Development

12.6 The Patinet Safety Company

12.6.1 The Patinet Safety Company Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.6.4 The Patinet Safety Company Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 The Patinet Safety Company Recent Development

12.7 Verge Solutions

12.7.1 Verge Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.7.4 Verge Solutions Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Verge Solutions Recent Development

12.8 MidasPlus

12.8.1 MidasPlus Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.8.4 MidasPlus Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MidasPlus Recent Development

12.9 Meditech Group

12.9.1 Meditech Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.9.4 Meditech Group Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Meditech Group Recent Development

12.10 CCD Health Systems

12.10.1 CCD Health Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Introduction

12.10.4 CCD Health Systems Revenue in Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CCD Health Systems Recent Development

12.11 Clarity Group

12.12 Prista Corp

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

