An interposer is generally an electrical interface whose aim is to reroute a connection to a different connection. Fan-out WLP (FOWLP) mentions to a technology which is an innovative form of the standard wafer level packages and is made to meet the demand for higher level integration and greater number of external contacts by electrical devices. The rising development of miniaturization of electronic devices like mobile phones, tablets, and gaming devices is said to be a key factor driving the interposer and fan-out WLP market. Also, the usage of advanced wafer level packaging technologies in MEMEs and sensors is likely to drive the interposer and fan-out WLP market. Also, Rise in the manufacturing of smaller electronic devices such as mobile phones, gaming devices is likely to drive the interposer and fan-out WLP market.

The rise in usage of wearable and connected devices, which needs compact structure of FOWLP, is likely to drive the interposer and fan-out WLP market. Furthermore, innovations in data storage devices like flash drives and hybrid memory cubes are increasing the appetite for interposer and fan-out WLP market which will develop high-performing compact memory solutions. However, the usage of FOWLP in electronic products needs redesigning of the electrical chips and also leads to complex testing procedures. This, in turn, is making the use of the technology expensive. This is likely to affect the market negatively. Nevertheless, development of the consumer electronics industry and the demand for complex architectures in smartphones for better performance at optimum cost are likely to fuel the interposer and fan-out WLP market .

1. Amkor Technology, 2. ASE Group, 3. Broadcom Ltd., 4. Qualcomm Incorporated, 5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., 6. Stmicroelectronics NV, 7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, 8. Texas Instruments, 9. Toshiba Corp., 10. United Microelectronics Corp.

The global INTERPOSER AND FAN-OUT WLP are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The interposer fan-out WLP market is segmented on the basis of application, packaging technology, and end user and end user vertical. On the basis of application, market is segmented as logic, imaging and optoelectronics, memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED, power. On the basis of packaging technology, market is segmented as TSV, Interposer, and fan-out WLP. On the basis of end user, market is segmented as consumer electronics industry, telecommunication industry, industrial sector, automotive industry, military and aerospace industry, smart technologies, medical devices industry.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Interposer and Fan-Out WLP market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Size

2.2 Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Sales by Product

4.2 Global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Revenue by Product

4.3 Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Breakdown Data by End User

