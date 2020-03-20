The Childcare Management Software Market report comprises of various segments linked to ABC industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Childcare Management Software Market report. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The global childcare management software market is estimated to account US$ 144.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.9 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, North America holds the largest childcare management software market share, owing to rapid technological developments, and numerous investments as well as initiatives taken by the government across North American countries. The growing number of women are being employed in the region, which has resulted in achieving additional economic growth. Recently, in February 2019, the Trump government announced the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, which targeted to reach 50 million women by 2025 with the help of US government activities, a new, innovative fund, and private-public partnerships. The government announced the first round investment for four new projects, which include 200 public and private-sector partnerships across 22 countries in the region. This factor is upsurge the growth of the revenue size of the childcare management software market in the North American region. This, as a result, has positively impacted the childcare management software market.

Top Key Players Childcare Management Software Market : Bloomz, Eleyo, Himama, iclasspro, Kidcheck, Kindyhub, Kwiksol Corporation, Oncare, Softerware,Tadpoles LLC.

Childcare Management Software Market Insights

The upsurge in the number of daycare centers

In the present scenario, working professionals commit most of their time in workspaces and are unable to concentrate on personal life. This has compelled them to opt for daycare centers for their children to groom their learning abilities. Enrollment of kids aged 2–5 is more across preschools, kindergarten, or daycare centers. Preprimary programs, include kindergarten and preschool programs, provide educational experiences, whereas childcare runs daycare programs that exclude educational programs. This factor plays a major role in deciding an appropriate enrollment program. Every day, a huge number of children are being enrolled in daycare centers; this demands an efficient system to manage the regular activities of kids. Therefore, the scope of the childcare management system is gaining momentum across the world. Thus, it drives the childcare management software market.

Upcoming technological developments in the childcare system

The availability of features such as video streaming, ChatBot, and many more are anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the existing players offering childcare management software. The integration of the aforementioned features helps parents monitor their child along with continuous communication. In case of any emergency, parents can convey their message directly to the admin of daycare center/preschool through video streaming or ChatBot. Due to rapid technological advancements, companies such as Kindyhub, Eleyo, KinderCare, and Procare are focusing on innovation. Therefore, creating a huge opportunity for the childcare management software market in the forecast period.

The childcare management system market by the solution is segmented into family and child data management, attendance tracker, accounting, time and activity management, nutrition management, and others. The accounting feature of the childcare management software consists of family accounting and agency accounting. Family accounting is the accounts receivable and billing software developed for daycare providers, childcare centers, and preschool administrators. Under family accounting, it shows family account balance, account activity reports, bank deposit reports, aging reports, and other billing reports. These factors resulted in the steady growth of the childcare management software market.

