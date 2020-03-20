Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Utility Management Systems Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Utility Management Systems Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utility Management Systems Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Utility Management Systems help electric, gas, water, sewer and waste management companies to run all aspects of their operations, from billing to customer outreach.

In 2018, the global Utility Management Systems Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3744106

The key players covered in this study

ETAP

Harris Utilities

Central Service Association

Stellar Information Technology

NEXGEN Utility Management

Methodia

Capricorn Systems

Daupler

Dropcountr

novotX

EnSite

ANB Systems

Katapult Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Electricity and Gas Supply

Water Supply

Waste Control

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3744106

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Utility Management Systems Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Utility Management Systems Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Utility Management Systems Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Tables of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155