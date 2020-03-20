Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Industry studies a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment.

United is the world leader, holding 7.627% sales revenue market share in 2016.

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems used in Rail & Transit Solution, Entertainment Solution and Others. Report data showed that 80.77% of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market demand in Rail & Transit Solution in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

United, Omron, Samsung SDS, Thales, Gunnebo, Chinasoft International, Huaming, GaoXin Modern, NXP Semiconductors, Shanghai Potevio Company Limited, GRG Banking, Huahong Jitong, Easyway, ST Electronics, KML Engineering Limited and Advance Cards Systems

Ticket Vending Machine

Ticket Office Machine

Fare Gates

IC Cards

Others

Rail & Transit Solution

Entertainment Solution

Others

Chapter 1: Describe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

