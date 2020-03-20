Market Analysis Research Report on “Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

Information technology refers to all the technology used to handle telecommunications, broadcast media, intelligent building management systems, audiovisual processing and transmission systems, and network-based control and monitoring functions. The information revolution and the extraordinary increase in the spread of knowledge has given birth to a new era-one of knowledge and information which affects directly economic, social, cultural and political activities of all regions of the world.

Information Technology (IT) is widely acknowledged to be crucial for efficient operation and management of all industrial systems. The demand for IT services has increased substantially over the years. Oil and gas companies are under pressure to achieve higher returns on their capital assets in a safe and sustainable manner. They need to drive higher asset reliability, productivity and performance while managing growing demands as well as competition for oil reserve access.

In 2018, the global IT Spending in Oil and Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

IBM

Infosys

SAP

ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Capgemini

CGI Group

Cisco Systems

CSC

GE Oil and Gas

Hitachi

Huawei Technologies

Indra Sistemas

HCL Technologies

Oracle

Siemens

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Spending in Oil and Gas are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Tables of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

