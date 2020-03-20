Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Luxury Travel Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Luxury Travel Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Luxury Travel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Jet2 Holidays
Cox & Kings Ltd
Lindblad Expeditions
Travcoa
Scott Dunn
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Tauck
Al Tayyar
Backroads
Zicasso
Exodus Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customized and Private Vacation
Adventure and Safari
Cruise/Ship Expedition
Small Group Journey
Celebration and Special Event
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Travel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Travel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from Tables of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
