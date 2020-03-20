Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Industry studies filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber. This viscous solution bears the name viscose. The cellulose solution is used to spin the viscose rayon fiber, which may also be called viscose.

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, with a production market share nearly 68.24% in 2015 and a sales market share nearly 62.07% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 10.59%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel.

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel used in industry including Underwear and Outerwear. Report data showed that 61.84% of the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market demand in Underwear, and 38.16% in Outerwear in 2015.

The worldwide market for Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2025, from 480 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market is spread across 135 pages, profiling 18 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally.

Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

This report focuses on the Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Underwear

Outerwear

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, with sales, revenue, and price of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Viscose Staple Fiber for Apparel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

