Viscose Fiber Industry studies the first manufactures fiber. It is made from purified cellulose and produced from specially processed wood pulp (or cotton pulp, bamboo pulp). Viscose is very similar to cotton and silk. It is a fine and soft material commonly used in clothing, textiles and others.

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Fiber, with a sales market share nearly 63.53% in 2017 and a revenue market share nearly 60.79% in 2017.

The second consumption place is India; following China with the sales market share over 10.50% in 2017. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Fiber.

There are two kinds of Viscose Fiber, which are Viscose Filament Yarn and Viscose Staple Fiber. Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Fiber, with a sales market share nearly 88.77% in 2017.

Global Viscose Fiber Market is spread across 116 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Viscose fiber consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber.

The worldwide market for Viscose Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 16000 million US$ in 2025, from 12100 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Viscose Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Viscose Fiber Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Market Segment by Type covers:

Viscose Filament Yarn

Viscose Staple Fiber

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Clothing

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

Industry Textile

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Viscose Fiber Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Viscose Fiber Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Viscose Fiber, with sales, revenue, and price of Viscose Fiber, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Viscose Fiber, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Viscose Fiber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Viscose Fiber sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

