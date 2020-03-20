The global Water Desalination Equipment market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Water Desalination Equipment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Water Desalination Equipment market.

Leading players of Water Desalination Equipment including:

GE Water

Doosan Heavy Industries

Acciona

Genesis Water Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Degremont Sas

IDE Technologies

Veolia

Hyflux

Biwater

Cadagua

Prominent

Forever Pure

Ampac

Blue Water Desalination

Lenntech

Echotec Water Makers

Applied Membranes

Hangzhou Water Treatment

Zhonghe Desalination

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants

Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil & Gas)

NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Drinking water

Agricultural water

Industrial water

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Water Desalination Equipment Market Overview



Chapter Two: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player



Chapter Three: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type



Chapter Four: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application



Chapter Five: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel



Chapter Six: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Region



Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Water Desalination Equipment Players



Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Water Desalination Equipment



Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Water Desalination Equipment (2019-2028)



Chapter Ten: Appendix



