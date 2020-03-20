The global Water Desalination Equipment market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Water Desalination Equipment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Water Desalination Equipment market.
Leading players of Water Desalination Equipment including:
GE Water
Doosan Heavy Industries
Acciona
Genesis Water Technologies
Koch Membrane Systems
Degremont Sas
IDE Technologies
Veolia
Hyflux
Biwater
Cadagua
Prominent
Forever Pure
Ampac
Blue Water Desalination
Lenntech
Echotec Water Makers
Applied Membranes
Hangzhou Water Treatment
Zhonghe Desalination
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers
Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers
Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants
Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil & Gas)
NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Drinking water
Agricultural water
Industrial water
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Water Desalination Equipment Market Overview
Chapter Two: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player
Chapter Three: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type
Chapter Four: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application
Chapter Five: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
Chapter Six: Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Region
Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Water Desalination Equipment Players
Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Water Desalination Equipment
Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Water Desalination Equipment (2019-2028)
Chapter Ten: Appendix
