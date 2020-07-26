Global Medical Image Management Market Insights, Share, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

The global medical image management market is witnessing considerable growth due to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions, increasing usage of imaging equipment, and increasing adoption of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA). Moreover, increasing investment in the medical imaging, increasing adoption of imaging management system by small imaging centers and hospitals, and rapidly growing big data in healthcare are supporting the demand for medical image management systems.

Download sample copy of this report: https://bit.ly/3hGeRMt

Rapidly increasing big data in healthcare and rapid growth in geriatric imaging volumes are also fueling the growth of the global medical image management market. Geriatric population has weakened body functions, and are more susceptible to chronic diseases. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) report on the global aging population, the population of people aged 60 years or above is growing with high rate. The global percentage of people aged 60 or above in 2013 was 11.7% and it is expected to reach 21.1% by the end of 2050. Further, the number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to reach approximately 437 million in China, 324 million in India, 107 million in the U.S. and 58 million in Brazil by 2050.

Globally, the medical image management market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The highest growth in the region is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, large pool of patients, and increasing prevalence of various diseases in the region.

Pre-Purchase inquiry at: https://bit.ly/30MIYL3

The key players operating in the global medical image management market are McKesson Corporation, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and AGFA-Gevaert Group.