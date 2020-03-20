The ‘ READY MEALS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, READY MEALS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, READY MEALS market size forecast, 200+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the READY MEALS Market, Key Players:

Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever, Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods, The Schwan Food, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), 2 Sisters Food Group, Tyson Foods, Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez, Greencore Group, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain and Advanced Fresh Concepts.

The Global READY MEALS Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

READY MEALS Market: Insights

Ready Meals have been introduced by the vendors as an alternative meal that is quick and cost-effective, which just requires heating before consumption. Ready Meals is packaged and is available in quantity for single or two serving. Due to the hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer Ready Meals that reduce the preparation or cooking time, thereby leading to the growth of the overall market.

Europe is the largest consumption of Ready Meals, with a sales market share nearly 34.43% in 2015.

The second place is North America region; following North America with the sales market share over 31.00%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Ready Meals.

Ready Meals sales in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores. Report data showed that 60.48% of the Ready Meals market demand in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, 18.87% in Independent Retailers, and 14.58% in Convenience Stores in 2015.

There are three kinds of Ready Meals, which are Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals and Dried Ready Meals. Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals sell well in the Ready Meals, with a consumption market share nearly61.91% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Ready Meals industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Ready Meals have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ready Meals market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 121400 million by 2024, from USD 94900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ready Meals business, shared in Chapter 3.

Informational Takeout from the Market Study:

The report READY MEALS matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market plans for different clear tools. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the READY MEALS report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global READY MEALS Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global READY MEALS Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global READY MEALS Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the READY MEALS Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe READY MEALS Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global READY MEALS Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global READY MEALS, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global READY MEALS by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe READY MEALS Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe READY MEALS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

