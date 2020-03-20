This report focuses on the global Data Centre Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Centre Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.
Data center virtualization is the process of designing, developing and deploying a data center on virtualization and cloud computing technologies.
Data centre virtualization market has a rapid growth which is owning to increasing demand for enhance network security, adoption of optimization services, growing need to reduce working costs and growing need to improve business quickness of enterprises
In 2017, the global Data Centre Virtualization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
HCL Technologies
IBM
HPE
Citrix
AT&T
Cisco
Amazon Web Services
VMware
Fujitsu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advisory Services
Implementation Services
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecommunication
Government
Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Centre Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Centre Virtualization are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Centre Virtualization Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Advisory Services
1.4.3 Implementation Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Centre Virtualization Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Education
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Centre Virtualization Market Size
2.2 Data Centre Virtualization Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Data Centre Virtualization Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Centre Virtualization Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Centre Virtualization Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Centre Virtualization Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Centre Virtualization Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Centre Virtualization Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Data Centre Virtualization Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Data Centre Virtualization Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Data Centre Virtualization Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players in China
7.3 China Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type
7.4 China Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Data Centre Virtualization Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Data Centre Virtualization Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Data Centre Virtualization Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players in India
10.3 India Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type
10.4 India Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Data Centre Virtualization Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Data Centre Virtualization Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 HCL Technologies
12.2.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.2.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 HPE
12.4.1 HPE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.4.4 HPE Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HPE Recent Development
12.5 Citrix
12.5.1 Citrix Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.5.4 Citrix Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Citrix Recent Development
12.6 AT&T
12.6.1 AT&T Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.6.4 AT&T Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.7 Cisco
12.7.1 Cisco Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.7.4 Cisco Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.8 Amazon Web Services
12.8.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.8.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.9 VMware
12.9.1 VMware Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.9.4 VMware Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 VMware Recent Development
12.10 Fujitsu
12.10.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Centre Virtualization Introduction
12.10.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Data Centre Virtualization Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
