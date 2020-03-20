This report focuses on the global Automotive Research & Development Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Research & Development Services development in United States, Europe and China.

R&D for advanced tech in automotive industry

The growth of automotive R&D services is backed on growing urbanization and growing demand for advance technology systems in automobiles. Customers demand of vehicle safety, quality, reliability and utility are at an all-time high due to this the industry needs to maintain their products and have started investing in the research and development areas.

In 2017, the global Automotive Research & Development Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Volkswagen

Toyota

Tesla

Daimler

Bosch

BMW

Continental

BASF

Ford

Honda

General Motors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Body & Main Parts

Electronics & Electrical

Powertrain & Chassis

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Two Wheeler

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Research & Development Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Research & Development Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Research & Development Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Body & Main Parts

1.4.3 Electronics & Electrical

1.4.4 Powertrain & Chassis

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Two Wheeler

1.5.4 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size

2.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Research & Development Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Research & Development Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Automotive Research & Development Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Automotive Research & Development Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Volkswagen

12.1.1 Volkswagen Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.1.4 Volkswagen Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

12.2 Toyota

12.2.1 Toyota Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.2.4 Toyota Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Toyota Recent Development

12.3 Tesla

12.3.1 Tesla Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.3.4 Tesla Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.4 Daimler

12.4.1 Daimler Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.4.4 Daimler Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.5 Bosch

12.5.1 Bosch Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.6 BMW

12.6.1 BMW Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.6.4 BMW Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 BMW Recent Development

12.7 Continental

12.7.1 Continental Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.7.4 Continental Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Continental Recent Development

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.8.4 BASF Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 BASF Recent Development

12.9 Ford

12.9.1 Ford Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.9.4 Ford Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Ford Recent Development

12.10 Honda

12.10.1 Honda Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automotive Research & Development Services Introduction

12.10.4 Honda Revenue in Automotive Research & Development Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Honda Recent Development

12.11 General Motors

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

