This report focuses on the global Brine Management Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Brine Management Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Brine management is to convert water-soluble sodium chloride into insoluble sodium bicarbonate that can be removed by filtration.
The major factors that drives the market are increasing oil & gas complex water, increasing concerns regarding increased salinity in areas such as the Persian Gulf, environmental concerns about impacts on coastal ecology and limited disposal options for industry and in inland areas.
In 2017, the global Brine Management Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AquaPure
Eureka Resource
Oasys
Enviro Water Minerals
Memsys
GE
Aquatech
Veolia
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SAL-PROC process
Zero discharge desalination
Integrated processes
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Commercial
Municipal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brine Management Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Brine Management Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 SAL-PROC process
1.4.3 Zero discharge desalination
1.4.4 Integrated processes
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Brine Management Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Municipal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Brine Management Technology Market Size
2.2 Brine Management Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Brine Management Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Brine Management Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Brine Management Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Brine Management Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Brine Management Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Brine Management Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Brine Management Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Brine Management Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Brine Management Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Brine Management Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Brine Management Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Brine Management Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Brine Management Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Brine Management Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Brine Management Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Brine Management Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Brine Management Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Brine Management Technology Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AquaPure
12.1.1 AquaPure Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.1.4 AquaPure Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AquaPure Recent Development
12.2 Eureka Resource
12.2.1 Eureka Resource Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Eureka Resource Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Eureka Resource Recent Development
12.3 Oasys
12.3.1 Oasys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Oasys Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oasys Recent Development
12.4 Enviro Water Minerals
12.4.1 Enviro Water Minerals Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Enviro Water Minerals Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Enviro Water Minerals Recent Development
12.5 Memsys
12.5.1 Memsys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Memsys Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Memsys Recent Development
12.6 GE
12.6.1 GE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.6.4 GE Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GE Recent Development
12.7 Aquatech
12.7.1 Aquatech Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Aquatech Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Aquatech Recent Development
12.8 Veolia
12.8.1 Veolia Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Veolia Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Veolia Recent Development
12.9 Siemens
12.9.1 Siemens Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Brine Management Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Brine Management Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
