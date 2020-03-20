This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
Global building energy management solutions market is witnessing growth, on account of implementation of favorable government policies such as building energy codes and financial incentives to encourage use of energy conservation programs and labeling programs.
Increasing demand for high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is anticipated to be the prime factor boosting demand in global building energy management solutions market in the coming years. Increasing number of smart city projects across various developed and developing countries, coupled with rising implementation of energy efficiency measures by public as well as private sector, is playing a significant role in propelling the global building energy management solutions market.
In 2017, the global Building Energy Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Johnson Controls
ABB
Azbil
Cylon
BEMS
United Technologies
Automated Logic
Gridpoint
Acuity Brands
EnerNoc
Daikin
Emerson Climate Technologies
CA Technologies
eSight Energy
Elster
Advanced Energy Management
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Management Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
