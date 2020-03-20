This report focuses on the global Carbon Capture & Sequestration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Carbon Capture & Sequestration development in United States, Europe and China.

Carbon Capture & Sequestration is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation.

Growing needs for alternative energy sources, increasing focus to reduce CO2 emission, re-usage of captured CO2 by industries, formulation of relevant standardization and legalization and increasing investment by government to develop advance carbon capturing and storage technologies are some factors, that will propel the demand for carbon capture & sequestration over the next five years.

In 2017, the global Carbon Capture & Sequestration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Mitsubishi

Hitachi

Aker Solutions

Fluor

Honeywell

Linde

Exxonmobil

GE

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Shell

Equinor Statoil

Dakota Gasification

Japan CCS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EOR Process

Industrial

Agricultural

Market segment by Application, split into

Capture

Transportation

Storage

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Carbon Capture & Sequestration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Carbon Capture & Sequestration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Capture & Sequestration are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 EOR Process

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Agricultural

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Capture

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Storage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size

2.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Carbon Capture & Sequestration Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in China

7.3 China Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type

7.4 China Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in India

10.3 India Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type

10.4 India Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi

12.3.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.3.4 Hitachi Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.4 Aker Solutions

12.4.1 Aker Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.4.4 Aker Solutions Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development

12.5 Fluor

12.5.1 Fluor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.5.4 Fluor Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fluor Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell

12.6.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.6.4 Honeywell Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.7 Linde

12.7.1 Linde Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.7.4 Linde Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Linde Recent Development

12.8 Exxonmobil

12.8.1 Exxonmobil Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.8.4 Exxonmobil Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Exxonmobil Recent Development

12.9 GE

12.9.1 GE Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.9.4 GE Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 GE Recent Development

12.10 Halliburton

12.10.1 Halliburton Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction

12.10.4 Halliburton Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.11 Schlumberger

12.12 Shell

12.13 Equinor Statoil

12.14 Dakota Gasification

12.15 Japan CCS

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

