This report focuses on the global Carbon Capture & Sequestration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Carbon Capture & Sequestration development in United States, Europe and China.
Carbon Capture & Sequestration is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation.
Growing needs for alternative energy sources, increasing focus to reduce CO2 emission, re-usage of captured CO2 by industries, formulation of relevant standardization and legalization and increasing investment by government to develop advance carbon capturing and storage technologies are some factors, that will propel the demand for carbon capture & sequestration over the next five years.
In 2017, the global Carbon Capture & Sequestration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
Mitsubishi
Hitachi
Aker Solutions
Fluor
Honeywell
Linde
Exxonmobil
GE
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Shell
Equinor Statoil
Dakota Gasification
Japan CCS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EOR Process
Industrial
Agricultural
Market segment by Application, split into
Capture
Transportation
Storage
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Capture & Sequestration are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 EOR Process
1.4.3 Industrial
1.4.4 Agricultural
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Capture
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Storage
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size
2.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Carbon Capture & Sequestration Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in China
7.3 China Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type
7.4 China Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in India
10.3 India Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type
10.4 India Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Siemens
12.1.1 Siemens Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.2 Mitsubishi
12.2.1 Mitsubishi Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.2.4 Mitsubishi Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
12.3 Hitachi
12.3.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.3.4 Hitachi Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.4 Aker Solutions
12.4.1 Aker Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.4.4 Aker Solutions Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development
12.5 Fluor
12.5.1 Fluor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.5.4 Fluor Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fluor Recent Development
12.6 Honeywell
12.6.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.6.4 Honeywell Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.7 Linde
12.7.1 Linde Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.7.4 Linde Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Linde Recent Development
12.8 Exxonmobil
12.8.1 Exxonmobil Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.8.4 Exxonmobil Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Exxonmobil Recent Development
12.9 GE
12.9.1 GE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.9.4 GE Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 GE Recent Development
12.10 Halliburton
12.10.1 Halliburton Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Carbon Capture & Sequestration Introduction
12.10.4 Halliburton Revenue in Carbon Capture & Sequestration Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.11 Schlumberger
12.12 Shell
12.13 Equinor Statoil
12.14 Dakota Gasification
12.15 Japan CCS
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
