This report focuses on the global City Gas Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the City Gas Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.
A network that deliver the gas in the city.
Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing natural gas demand from domestic, commercial, industrial as well as automotive end user segments.
In 2017, the global City Gas Distribution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Gujarat Gas
Indraprastha Gas
Mahanagar Gas
GAIL Gas
Adani Gas
Maharashtra Natural Gas
Central U.P Gas
Bhagyanagar Gas
Tripura Natural Gas
Sabarmati Gas
Green Gas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CNG
PNG
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of City Gas Distribution are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global City Gas Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 CNG
1.4.3 PNG
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global City Gas Distribution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Commercial
1.5.5 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 City Gas Distribution Market Size
2.2 City Gas Distribution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 City Gas Distribution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 City Gas Distribution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 City Gas Distribution Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global City Gas Distribution Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global City Gas Distribution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global City Gas Distribution Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players City Gas Distribution Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into City Gas Distribution Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in United States
5.3 United States City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type
5.4 United States City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in China
7.3 China City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type
7.4 China City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in India
10.3 India City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type
10.4 India City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America City Gas Distribution Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 City Gas Distribution Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America City Gas Distribution Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America City Gas Distribution Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Gujarat Gas
12.1.1 Gujarat Gas Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.1.4 Gujarat Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Gujarat Gas Recent Development
12.2 Indraprastha Gas
12.2.1 Indraprastha Gas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.2.4 Indraprastha Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Indraprastha Gas Recent Development
12.3 Mahanagar Gas
12.3.1 Mahanagar Gas Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.3.4 Mahanagar Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Mahanagar Gas Recent Development
12.4 GAIL Gas
12.4.1 GAIL Gas Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.4.4 GAIL Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GAIL Gas Recent Development
12.5 Adani Gas
12.5.1 Adani Gas Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.5.4 Adani Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Adani Gas Recent Development
12.6 Maharashtra Natural Gas
12.6.1 Maharashtra Natural Gas Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.6.4 Maharashtra Natural Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Maharashtra Natural Gas Recent Development
12.7 Central U.P Gas
12.7.1 Central U.P Gas Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.7.4 Central U.P Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Central U.P Gas Recent Development
12.8 Bhagyanagar Gas
12.8.1 Bhagyanagar Gas Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.8.4 Bhagyanagar Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Bhagyanagar Gas Recent Development
12.9 Tripura Natural Gas
12.9.1 Tripura Natural Gas Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.9.4 Tripura Natural Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Tripura Natural Gas Recent Development
12.10 Sabarmati Gas
12.10.1 Sabarmati Gas Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 City Gas Distribution Introduction
12.10.4 Sabarmati Gas Revenue in City Gas Distribution Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Sabarmati Gas Recent Development
12.11 Green Gas
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
