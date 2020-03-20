This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure

Several factors such as faster implementation, scalability, flexibility, and agility provided by the service; increasing market competition; and increasing demand for reducing investment on IT infrastructures, hardware, and hiring skilled resources are expected to bolster the growth of this market.

In 2017, the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Data Services

Apollo

Netmagic Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Dell

IBM

Microsoft

NTT Communications

VMWare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public

1.4.3 Private

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecom

1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail and E-commerce

1.5.6 Government & Defense

1.5.7 Energy & Utilities

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size

2.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Data Services

12.1.1 Amazon Data Services Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Data Services Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Data Services Recent Development

12.2 Apollo

12.2.1 Apollo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 Apollo Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Apollo Recent Development

12.3 Netmagic Solutions

12.3.1 Netmagic Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Netmagic Solutions Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Netmagic Solutions Recent Development

12.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.4.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.5 Cisco

12.5.1 Cisco Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.6 Dell

12.6.1 Dell Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Dell Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft

12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.9 NTT Communications

12.9.1 NTT Communications Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.9.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

12.10 VMWare

12.10.1 VMWare Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.10.4 VMWare Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 VMWare Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

