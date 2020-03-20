This report focuses on the global Coffee Shops & Cafes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Coffee Shops & Cafes development in United States, Europe and China.
A cafe serving coffee and light refreshments.
On account of surging income levels and changing eating and drinking habits of consumers, coffee shops /cafes is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years
In 2017, the global Coffee Shops & Cafes market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Starbucks
Costa Coffee
McCafe
Doutor Coffee
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Caffe Nero
Tully’s Coffee
Ediya Espresso
Caribou Coffee
Gloria Jean’s Coffees
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Carbonated drink
Non-Carbonated drink
Alcoholic drinks
Market segment by Application, split into
Coffee
Food
Other beverages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coffee Shops & Cafes are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Carbonated drink
1.4.3 Non-Carbonated drink
1.4.4 Alcoholic drinks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Coffee
1.5.3 Food
1.5.4 Other beverages
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size
2.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Coffee Shops & Cafes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Coffee Shops & Cafes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Coffee Shops & Cafes Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Coffee Shops & Cafes Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players in China
7.3 China Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type
7.4 China Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players in India
10.3 India Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type
10.4 India Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Coffee Shops & Cafes Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Coffee Shops & Cafes Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Starbucks
12.1.1 Starbucks Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.1.4 Starbucks Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Starbucks Recent Development
12.2 Costa Coffee
12.2.1 Costa Coffee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.2.4 Costa Coffee Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Costa Coffee Recent Development
12.3 McCafe
12.3.1 McCafe Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.3.4 McCafe Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 McCafe Recent Development
12.4 Doutor Coffee
12.4.1 Doutor Coffee Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.4.4 Doutor Coffee Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Doutor Coffee Recent Development
12.5 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
12.5.1 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.5.4 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Recent Development
12.6 Caffe Nero
12.6.1 Caffe Nero Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.6.4 Caffe Nero Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Caffe Nero Recent Development
12.7 Tully’s Coffee
12.7.1 Tully’s Coffee Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.7.4 Tully’s Coffee Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tully’s Coffee Recent Development
12.8 Ediya Espresso
12.8.1 Ediya Espresso Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.8.4 Ediya Espresso Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Ediya Espresso Recent Development
12.9 Caribou Coffee
12.9.1 Caribou Coffee Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.9.4 Caribou Coffee Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Caribou Coffee Recent Development
12.10 Gloria Jean’s Coffees
12.10.1 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Coffee Shops & Cafes Introduction
12.10.4 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Revenue in Coffee Shops & Cafes Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
