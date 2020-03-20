This report focuses on the global Collaboration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Collaboration Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Collaborative software is application software designed to help people involved in a common task to achieve their goals.

Collaboration software market is growing on the back of rising smartphone and internet penetration and increasing bring your own device (BYOD) at work trend, globally. Increasing adoption of DevOps collaboration and SMAC ecosystem in IT & telecom sector is also boosting demand for collaboration software on a global level. Moreover, rising investments in cloud security, declining prices of cloud computing, increasing outsourcing of projects and growing collaboration between technology providers and original equipment manufacturers are some of the other factors expected to thrive global collaboration software market over the next five years.

In 2017, the global Collaboration Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Cisco

Citrix

Oracle

IBM

BOX

Dropbox

Google

SYNCHRONOSS

SurveyMonkey

Slack

TeamViewer

Evernote

Wrike

LogMeIn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Collaboration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Collaboration Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Collaboration Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT

1.5.3 Telecom

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Collaboration Software Market Size

2.2 Collaboration Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Collaboration Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Collaboration Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Collaboration Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Collaboration Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Collaboration Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Collaboration Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Collaboration Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Collaboration Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Collaboration Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Collaboration Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Collaboration Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 Cisco

12.2.1 Cisco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.3 Citrix

12.3.1 Citrix Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.3.4 Citrix Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Citrix Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 BOX

12.6.1 BOX Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.6.4 BOX Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 BOX Recent Development

12.7 Dropbox

12.7.1 Dropbox Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.7.4 Dropbox Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dropbox Recent Development

12.8 Google

12.8.1 Google Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.8.4 Google Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Google Recent Development

12.9 SYNCHRONOSS

12.9.1 SYNCHRONOSS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.9.4 SYNCHRONOSS Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SYNCHRONOSS Recent Development

12.10 SurveyMonkey

12.10.1 SurveyMonkey Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Collaboration Software Introduction

12.10.4 SurveyMonkey Revenue in Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SurveyMonkey Recent Development

12.11 Slack

12.12 TeamViewer

12.13 Evernote

12.14 Wrike

12.15 LogMeIn

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

