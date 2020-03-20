This report focuses on the global Enterprise Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Database development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Database market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Rackspace
MongoLab
EnterpriseDB
Redis Labs
SAP
Caspio
Oracle
IBM
Clustrix
MaxMind
Estate Master
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Relational Database
Non-relational Database
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SME
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Database development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Database are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Database Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Relational Database
1.4.3 Non-relational Database
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Database Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SME
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Database Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Database Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Database Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Database Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Database Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Database Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Database Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Database Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Database Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Database Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Database Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Database Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Database Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Database Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Database Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Database Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Database Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Database Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Database Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Database Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Database Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Database Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Database Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Database Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Database Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Database Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Database Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Database Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Database Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Database Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Database Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Database Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Database Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Database Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Database Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Database Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Database Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Database Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Database Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Database Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Database Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 Amazon Web Services
12.3.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.4 Rackspace
12.4.1 Rackspace Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.4.4 Rackspace Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Rackspace Recent Development
12.5 MongoLab
12.5.1 MongoLab Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.5.4 MongoLab Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 MongoLab Recent Development
12.6 EnterpriseDB
12.6.1 EnterpriseDB Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.6.4 EnterpriseDB Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 EnterpriseDB Recent Development
12.7 Redis Labs
12.7.1 Redis Labs Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.7.4 Redis Labs Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Redis Labs Recent Development
12.8 SAP
12.8.1 SAP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SAP Recent Development
12.9 Caspio
12.9.1 Caspio Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.9.4 Caspio Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Caspio Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Database Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Database Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 IBM
12.12 Clustrix
12.13 MaxMind
12.14 Estate Master
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
