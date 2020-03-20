This report focuses on the global Video Streaming Media Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Streaming Media Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Video Streaming Media Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove, Inc.
Haivision, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Kaltura, Inc.
Ooyala, Inc.
Panopto
Polycom, Inc.
Vbrick
Wowza Media Systems, LLC
QUMU Corporation
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Kollective Technology, Inc.
DivX
Apple
CamTwist Studio
Wirecast (Telestream)
Flash Media Live encoder (Adobe)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Broadcasters, Operators, and Media
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Streaming Media Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Streaming Media Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Streaming Media Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Streaming Media Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Broadcasters, Operators, and Media
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Streaming Media Software Market Size
2.2 Video Streaming Media Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Video Streaming Media Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Streaming Media Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Streaming Media Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Streaming Media Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Streaming Media Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Streaming Media Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Streaming Media Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Streaming Media Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Streaming Media Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Streaming Media Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Streaming Media Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Streaming Media Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Streaming Media Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Video Streaming Media Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Streaming Media Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Brightcove, Inc.
12.1.1 Brightcove, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.1.4 Brightcove, Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Brightcove, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Haivision, Inc.
12.2.1 Haivision, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.2.4 Haivision, Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Haivision, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 International Business Machines Corporation
12.3.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Kaltura, Inc.
12.4.1 Kaltura, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.4.4 Kaltura, Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Kaltura, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Ooyala, Inc.
12.5.1 Ooyala, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.5.4 Ooyala, Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ooyala, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Panopto
12.6.1 Panopto Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.6.4 Panopto Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Panopto Recent Development
12.7 Polycom, Inc.
12.7.1 Polycom, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.7.4 Polycom, Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Polycom, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Vbrick
12.8.1 Vbrick Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.8.4 Vbrick Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Vbrick Recent Development
12.9 Wowza Media Systems, LLC
12.9.1 Wowza Media Systems, LLC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.9.4 Wowza Media Systems, LLC Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Wowza Media Systems, LLC Recent Development
12.10 QUMU Corporation
12.10.1 QUMU Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Streaming Media Software Introduction
12.10.4 QUMU Corporation Revenue in Video Streaming Media Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 QUMU Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Sonic Foundry, Inc.
12.12 Kollective Technology, Inc.
12.13 DivX
12.14 Apple
12.15 CamTwist Studio
12.16 Wirecast (Telestream)
12.17 Flash Media Live encoder (Adobe)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
